Huntsville family displaced after stove fire damages their home

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said no one was injured in the fire on Charles Drive Sunday evening.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue said seven people were displaced due to the fire.

Posted: Nov 10, 2019 5:38 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Huntsville family is without a home after it was damaged in a Saturday evening fire. 

Huntsville Fire Captain Frank McKenzie said the fire started as a stove fire that managed to get into the ceiling of the home and spread. The fire started around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Seven people were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. McKenzie said no one was injured as a result of the fire.

