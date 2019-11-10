Huntsville family displaced after stove fire damages their home

A Huntsville family is without a home after it was damaged in a Saturday evening fire.

Huntsville Fire Captain Frank McKenzie said the fire started as a stove fire that managed to get into the ceiling of the home and spread. The fire started around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Seven people were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. McKenzie said no one was injured as a result of the fire.