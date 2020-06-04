Huntsville faith leaders ask for relocation of Confederate Memorial

Almost three dozen Huntsville faith leaders have sent a letter to Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong asking him to move the Confederate Memorial from the county courthouse.

“In light of our beliefs and of recent protests in response to the killing of George Floyd, we advocate for the removal and relocation of the Confederate Memorial from the Downtown Huntsville Courthouse Square to a historically contextual location,” the letter sent Thursday states.

“We acknowledge the Confederate Memorial is a part of our history, but it does not represent the fullness of the future we desire to create.”

On Tuesday, Downtown Huntsville Inc. issued a letter that also asked for the memorial’s relocation. (Read more here)

Read the full letter from the faith leaders below: