Huntsville event aims to help special needs children, adults, families

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 11:37 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Birmingham Parent is bringing its successful event aimed at the special needs community to Huntsville.

The Special Needs Expo is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30 at Jaycee Community Building, 2180 Airport Road SW, Huntsville.

It is a free, day-long exhibition where families can learn about products, support groups, recreational activities, health care, therapy, and many other services for children and adults with special needs. Attendees can have a little fun, too!

For more information, visit http://birminghamparent.com/directory/special-needs-expo/

