Huntsville event aims to help special needs children, adults, families

Birmingham Parent is bringing its successful event aimed at the special needs community to Huntsville.

The Special Needs Expo is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30 at Jaycee Community Building, 2180 Airport Road SW, Huntsville.

It is a free, day-long exhibition where families can learn about products, support groups, recreational activities, health care, therapy, and many other services for children and adults with special needs. Attendees can have a little fun, too!

For more information, visit http://birminghamparent.com/directory/special-needs-expo/