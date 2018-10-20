Huntsville epicenter for international hackathon

This weekend, Huntsville is ‘Mainstage’ for the 2018 NASA Space Apps Challenge. Called Huntsville’s biggest hackathon of the year, the Rocket City is the epicenter of an international effort.

Space Apps is a worldwide hackathon that’s spread over 48 hours. Participants share ideas and crunch data to help solve real-world problems. Space Apps happens every year. It takes on challenges using robotics, data visualization, hardware, design and specialties.

Urban Engine is hosting the Huntsville event.