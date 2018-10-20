This weekend, Huntsville is ‘Mainstage’ for the 2018 NASA Space Apps Challenge. Called Huntsville’s biggest hackathon of the year, the Rocket City is the epicenter of an international effort.
Space Apps is a worldwide hackathon that’s spread over 48 hours. Participants share ideas and crunch data to help solve real-world problems. Space Apps happens every year. It takes on challenges using robotics, data visualization, hardware, design and specialties.
Urban Engine is hosting the Huntsville event.
Related Content
- Huntsville epicenter for international hackathon
- Huntsville likely epicenter for Army Futures Command announcement
- LIVE: NASA SpaceApps Hackathon Challenge
- Huntsville to host the NASA Space Apps Challenge hackathon event
- Huntsville hosts international festival
- Trinity epicenter of Alabama's 11th quake this year
- Frontier Airlines comes to Huntsville International Airport
- Wounded veterans receive warm welcome at Huntsville International Airport
- United adding more flights to Huntsville International Airport
- Are you contributing to international child abuse?
Scroll for more content...