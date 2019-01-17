Huntsville employees remember IHOP boss killed in shooting

People who worked for the man who was killed inside a Huntsville IHOP are remembering him as not just a great guy, but a leader. Roy Brown was killed by a customer that police said was angry over his carryout order.

Former employees stopped by IHOP to pay their respect on Thursday.

"He was one of those managers that you would want to get up out of bed and work for every day," said Megan Ingram a former employee.

Ingram told us she worked for Brown until six months ago. Her boyfriend, Josh Strange, used to work for Brown as well. Strange told me he couldn't believe when he heard what happened at the restaurant he worked at for years, and when he found out his beloved manager Roy Brown had died it just didn't seem real.

"He was the guy that everyone knew when they came in. He would be the one behind the counter, smiling and ehind the grill, smiling no matter how busy it was," Strange said.

Ingram told me she last saw Brown about six months ago when she quit her job for a better opportunity. She shared her final memories with him.

"He told me that he loved me and he was proud of me, and if I ever needed anything to pick up the phone and call him," Ingram said.

Both employees told me they are working to find comfort in knowing a man they loved and is loved by so many is at peace.

"He is missed and he is loved, and I know he is at peace. I know that God got an angel in heaven last night," Ingram added.