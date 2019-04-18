Huntsville emergency crews working to rescue unresponsive person found on trail at Monte Sano State Park

Clear
Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 7:03 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 7:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says an unresponsive person was found Thursday evening on the Mountain Mist Trail at Monte Sano State Park. 

A jogger found the person and called 911. Huntsville Fire and Rescue Special Operations is trying to get to the person. The jogger is giving the unresponsive person CPR, while on the phone with emergency dispatch.

Off-road vehicles and seven trucks are on Bankhead Parkway while crews work to find the person. Huntsville police have blocked the road.

