Huntsville family displaced after car caught on fire, burned house on Edgemont Drive NW

Officials say a car caught on fire and burned the side of a house.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 2:26 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded Monday afternoon to a fire on Edgemont Drive NW.

Officials say a car caught on fire and burned the side of a house. There is minimal damage inside the car, and the power is out in the house. 

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, a family member drove the car home, went inside and a neighbor alerted them the car was on fire. The family of three that lives in the home is displaced. 

No one was injured. The call for the fire came in around 2 p.m. Monday.

