Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded Monday afternoon to a fire on Edgemont Drive NW.
Officials say a car caught on fire and burned the side of a house. There is minimal damage inside the car, and the power is out in the house.
According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, a family member drove the car home, went inside and a neighbor alerted them the car was on fire. The family of three that lives in the home is displaced.
No one was injured. The call for the fire came in around 2 p.m. Monday.
Related Content
- Huntsville family displaced after car caught on fire, burned house on Edgemont Drive NW
- Fire in South Huntsville displaces family
- 4 displaced after house fire in Huntsville
- 2 displaced in Huntsville house fire
- Family of 10 displaced after house fire
- Huntsville fire: 2 displaced after shed fire reaches house
- Fire burns through house in Huntsville
- 5 displaced after early Friday Huntsville fire
- Late night chimney fire displaces Monrovia family
- Kitchen fire displaces Madison County family
Scroll for more content...