Woman hit by vehicle in Huntsville

Update: Webster said a 35-year-old woman was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries. He said it was a domestic issue.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is working to learn more.

From earlier:

Huntsville emergency crews are responding to a report that a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Moontown Road.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, they are responding to Moontown Road, between Wall Road and Ryland Pike.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.