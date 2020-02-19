Clear
Huntsville emergency crews respond to fire at Polaris

Multiple units are at the scene.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 9:27 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 10:21 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Polaris tells WAAY 31 the fire started in the weld shop when sparks hit dust buildup in an air filter.

The company says it caused a lot of smoke, and there is minimal property damage. 

No one was injured, and everyone is out of the building. About 1,000 people had to evacuate.

The fire started around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday and has been extinguished.

------------

FROM EARLIER: 

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says five units are at the scene of a fire Wednesday morning at Polaris on Greenbrier Parkway.

The public is urged to avoid this area.

