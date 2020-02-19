Huntsville emergency crews respond to fire at Polaris

UPDATE: Polaris tells WAAY 31 the fire started in the weld shop when sparks hit dust buildup in an air filter.
The company says it caused a lot of smoke, and there is minimal property damage.
No one was injured, and everyone is out of the building. About 1,000 people had to evacuate.
The fire started around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday and has been extinguished.
------------
FROM EARLIER:
Huntsville Fire and Rescue says five units are at the scene of a fire Wednesday morning at Polaris on Greenbrier Parkway.
The public is urged to avoid this area.
