Huntsville emergency crews respond to fire at Polaris

UPDATE: Polaris tells WAAY 31 the fire started in the weld shop when sparks hit dust buildup in an air filter.

The company says it caused a lot of smoke, and there is minimal property damage.

No one was injured, and everyone is out of the building. About 1,000 people had to evacuate.

The fire started around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday and has been extinguished.

------------

FROM EARLIER:

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says five units are at the scene of a fire Wednesday morning at Polaris on Greenbrier Parkway.

The public is urged to avoid this area.