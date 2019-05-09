Huntsville emergency crews respond to fire at apartment complex on Thicket Place

Huntsville emergency crews responded Thursday around noon to a fire at an apartment complex on Thicket Place.
Officials were able to extinguish the fire that was at a pool house in the complex. Hazmat responded to the scene and packed up chlorine. The building has been declared a loss.
It's undetermined at this time how the fire started.
