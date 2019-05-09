Clear
Huntsville emergency crews respond to fire at apartment complex on Thicket Place

It's undetermined at this time how the fire started.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 3:38 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville emergency crews responded Thursday around noon to a fire at an apartment complex on Thicket Place.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire that was at a pool house in the complex. Hazmat responded to the scene and packed up chlorine. The building has been declared a loss.

