Huntsville emergency crews locate unconscious hiker in Monte Sano State Park

A search crew of about 10 to 15 people went into the park.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 7:09 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 7:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville emergency crews responded to Monte Sano State Park Tuesday evening after a hiker reported finding another hiker unconscious on a trail. 

A search crew of about 10 to 15 people went into the park. They located the hiker, a man in his 40s, about a quarter of a mile up the trail around 7 p.m. and got him out by 7:15 p.m. He is being taken to the hospital. 

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the man was in and out of consciousness. At this time, it's unknown what caused this.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., Huntsville Fire and Rescue and Huntsville police responded to the scene on Fearn Street and Bankhead Parkway.

