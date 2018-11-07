Huntsville educator named Elementary Science Teacher of the Year

A Huntsville teacher, Lori Nelson, has been named the 2018-2019 Elementary Science Teacher of the Year by the Alabama Science Teachers Association.

Nelson teaches 5th grade at Chaffee Elementary. She was presented the award this week at an annual two-day conference held by the association in Tuscaloosa. She received a plaque and a $1,000 check.

According to Huntsville City Schools, Nelson said she is, "very blessed to work in a school that encourages and values science education.” She's taught 5th grade science and social studies at Chaffee for nearly a decade. In the Spring, she was named State Teacher of the Year by the Air Force Association.

Nelson received a master's degree in elementary education from Alabama A&M.