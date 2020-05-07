Huntsville driver hospitalized after wreck involving utility pole

Photo Gallery 4 Images
A driver is in the hospital after a wreck involving a utility pole.
Huntsville Utilities says Tuesday night around 7 p.m., it was notified of a wreck involving a utility pole on University Drive. The department says power was not lost, but the pole had to be replaced.
The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Tuesday night around 7pm, we were notified of a vehicle accident involving a utility pole on University Dr. Power was not lost but the pole had to be replaced. The last report we received was that the driver is still in the hospital with serious injuries. #safety #accidents pic.twitter.com/mdfnGo6dQZ
— Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) May 7, 2020
