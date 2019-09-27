Huntsville doctor says the drought can cause problems for people with allergies

With the heat not letting up any time soon, it has the drought bringing up all kinds of issues.

WAAY 31 talked with people in Huntsville about how this drought affects people with certain allergies.

On hot days like this, one ear nose and throat doctor told us it's the perfect weather for things like ragweed to continue to produce seeds. For people who have some weed allergies, this drought could cause major sinus problems.

Hunter Blackwell lives in Huntsville and said he's enjoying the extra summer time fun with his kids, but he knows this weather could be a struggle for some others.

"I usually think of allergies as a spring time thing around here with pollen, so kind of surprised to hear about that," he said. "I've enjoyed the warm weather, playing outside with the kids, but I haven't thought about people who are suffering with allergies during this season."

An ear nose and throat doctor told WAAY 31 when it's constantly hot like this, it creates the perfect growing conditions for things like ragweed. He said in order for this to die down, it has to be at least 32 degrees outside.

Blackwell said he knows people still go outside despite their allergies, but he hopes people are mindful.

"It's easy to just think about your own personal situation, but also thinking about those who have different problems than what we might have ourselves," he said.

The ear nose and throat doctor also said if you're having allergic flare-ups, you should wear a mask if outside and try to limit activity as much as possible. Also, if you're driving, leave the windows up and the A/C on, but only allow it to circulate the air that's inside the car.