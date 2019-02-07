Huntsville 911 dispatcher's home damaged in fire

A Huntsville dispatcher received a call about her house being on fire, Wednesday afternoon.

"You can hear the calls being answered when a 911 call comes in and when the call taker repeated the address, she heard it," said a home owner, Aaron Pearson.

Tama Pearson is a dispatcher and she was working on Wednesday when she received an emergency call. She immediately knew the address. It was her own home. Her husband, Aaron, said they couldn't believe their house was on fire.

"A little bit of disbelief at first. Is it really our house?" said Aaron Pearson.

"It was in full blaze," said a neighbor, Glenn Corbett.

Aaron is a Huntsville firefighter and immediately went to see the damage. He said the fire was already out when he got there, but not before it destroyed his valuable collection of tools.

"I lost my log-splitter, chainsaws, all my woodworking tools, all that was in the garage and they're gone now," said Aaron Pearson.

Neighbors were in shock that this could happen to a couple who gives so much to their community.

"When I heard that they had a fire yesterday at sometime, it was really disconcerting because the Pearson's have always been the people you go to, to get help," said a friend, Steve Tate.

Aaron said his years of being a firefighter have given him a healthy perspective.

"When you deal with emergency situations all the time, something like this, it's like, well it happened. There isn't anything you can do about it, so why get worked up about it?"

His focus is now on the woman he loves, Tama, who overheard that emergency call, on what was her last day on the job before retiring.

"As long as me and her was okay, the house can be replaced," said Aaron Pearson

Aaron said they are going to try to fix the house and continue living there, because it has sentimental value. It's Tama's mother's house. As for Tama, she is still going to retire.