Huntsville daycares try to beat the heat during the heat advisory

As we keep an eye on the heat advisory for our area, we wanted to know how local childcare centers are keeping kids safe from the heat.

"It's so hot, just, take your breath away hot," said Tequila Slocum.

Slocum is the Assistant Director of the Academy of Learning and Character Development in Huntsville. On nice days, kids at the daycare will spend time outside. Under our current heat advisory, daycare workers are taking extra precautions.

"It's up in the hundreds and we definitely cannot take them out then," said Slocum.

This daycare does make one exception.

"We'll play in the water tables and the water hose," said Slocum.

Slocum says if they do have an issue, they have a plan in place.

"Ice packs that we will apply to their back and to their head and we'll call parents and the hospital as needed," said Slocum.

So far, this daycare hasn't seen any heat-related issues, but others in Huntsville we talked with say the heat is having an impact on their kids.

An employee from a different daycare said they limit outdoor time to just 15 minutes when it gets this hot, and even in that time, kids are sweating and ready to go back inside.

"We don't put ourselves in that situation and we definitely don't put our kids in that situation," said Slocum.

However, for kids at this daycare, the heat does have its perks.

"They like the heat because they get to be spoiled with ice cream," said Slocum.

Just this week, the kids here headed over to a splash pad to beat the heat. Employees are emphasizing the importance of hydration this whole week.