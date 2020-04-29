Huntsville day care looking to reopen as more parents head back to work

After Gov. Kay Ivey issued a Stay At Home order last month, several day cares chose to close down.

Now, some are talking about reopening.

Ascension Lutheran Pre-school and CDC normally has about 60 kids enrolled. Since April 5, the day care has been closed. However, it is looking into ways of reopening, safely.

Director of Child Care Carla Jo Brakhage decided it was time to reopen after talking to several parents. She is awaiting approval from the church board.

"We basically have said, Would you feel comfortable? Would you send your child back? Do you have the need?" Brakhage said.

She discovered more than half of the parents said they need the service. However, there will be changes, and the governor's new order limits the number of children to 12 in one room.

"We are going to take temperatures of the children as they come in and as they leave and take temperatures of the staff," Brakhage said.

Parents will be required to wear face masks and will not be allowed to enter the building, but sign in outside.

When it comes to cleaning, they will have a designated staff member sanitizing toys and rooms throughout the day.

"We are not allowed to use hand sanitizer on kids, so we are going to go through a lot of soap," Brakhage said.

She said even during nap time, kids will sleep 6 feet apart.

"We are here to serve the community," Brakhage said.

Brakhage said after the school year is complete, they are considering allowing kids up to second grade to enroll.

They are still awaiting for approval from the church's board. If they get it, they will reopen by May 11.