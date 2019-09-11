Damage, power outages caused by strong storm in Madison County

Update: Huntsville police say Oakwood Avenue is now open.

-----------

From earlier:

Huntsville Fire and Rescue says the car was pushed out of the floodwaters and the people were able to get out.

University Drive in Huntsville is now open. Traffic lights went out at Pratt Avenue and Washington Street.

Huntsville police removed a tree branch that caught fire on Coleman Street NE and Pratt Avenue. There are some debris on the roadway in that area.

Huntsville Utilities urges the public to stay away from downed power lines. You can report service outages to 256-53-LIGHT (5-4448).

Crews say Oakwood Avenue NW will be shut down for four to five hours while a pole that fell on a car in the parking lot of Kroger is replaced. The store will not have power during that time, but crews hope to restore it to the rest of the area.

---------------

Original story:

A strong storm on Wednesday has caused damage and power outages in Madison County. Huntsville Fire and Rescue reports at Washington Street near Andrew Jackson, a car is stuck in floodwaters and the passengers can't get out.

You can view the Huntsville Utilities power outage map here. The company says crews are working to restore services as soon as safely possible.

The following damage has been reported:

Huntsville police say Oakwood Avenue is closed between Blue Spring and Memorial Parkway due to power lines down. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Huntsville police say a short strip of University Drive between Church Street and the Parkway is temporarily closed due to flooding.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports lines down at Carter's Gin Road and Ginnery Row.

Madison County EMA says reports are coming in that lightning struck a pole and fell on a car in the parking lot of Kroger at 2110 Oakwood Avenue NW. A tree is down at 417 Randolph Avenue and is blocking the road. A pole is leaning at 227 Walker Avenue in downtown Huntsville.

Huntsville police say Cook Avenue is also experiencing some flooding.

The traffic lights went out at Andrew Jackson in Huntsville.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates