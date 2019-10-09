Huntsville crews clean up boulders days after Governors Drive rockslide

This week, you may notice part of Governors Drive will be down to one lane. Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation are cleaning up the aftermath of a rockslide from last week.

Some drivers said it is a roadside hazard that should have been cleared up quicker.

"Somebody should have took notice of it and got it done," Sonny Johnson said.

Johnson is pretty familiar with rockslides. He said he travels a lot for work and said many surrounding states handle it all the same, and tend to take a while to clear up debris.

"There's a lot of traffic up and down 431 here," Johnson said. "That could be a problem."

He said he came across a crash where a car hit the rocks.

"There was a white car climbed up on the rocks, and it needed to be already done, taken care of," Johnson said.

A crew member working on the road on Wednesday said there was a crash with debris. A spokesperson with the Alabama Department of Transportation said he is unaware of any rockslide-related crashes. We reached out to the city and have not heard back yet.

The day of the rockslide, all the rocks in the road were put to the side, and any additional rocks on the mountain at risk of falling off have been removed.

The spokesperson said it took more than a week to clear up the rest of the boulders, because it was just a matter of getting the certain equipment out there. He urges drivers to be alert and go the speed limit.

It may take a few more days to finish breaking down all the rocks. The spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety said rockslides like the one last week are rare.

He said most of the time, the rocks do not make it into the road. He said it is also more common in the winter, when there is more extreme weather.