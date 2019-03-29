Huntsville creating proposal for alternative school's new location

Right now, Huntsville is trying to figure out where to move its alternative school.

Students currently go to class at the Huntsville Center for Technology off of Drake Avenue. City council delayed a vote to move the students to the Cavalry Hill building on Poplar Avenue.

On Friday, WAAY 31 found out people are concerned about both buildings. One parent didn't want to go on camera but said one of his children used to attend Huntsville city’s alternative school.

"Safety is the number one issue and if there's any issues for that safety, they should be transferred, moved to somewhere that is safe," said the parent.

The city is going back to the drawing board and hopes to vote on a new plan on May 9th.

On Friday, the city administrator John Hamilton said the city is looking into the infrastructure of the Cavalry Hill building. He admits a lot of work needs to go into the building on Poplar Avenue before it's ready for students.

"To have the opportunity to make the improvements and ultimately get those kids into a better environment," said Hamilton.

One parent said he is happy to hear the city and school district are taking their time to find the right fit.

"If they have to worry, then they're not going to focus all their attention on their studies, among learning and doing what they should be doing," he said.

John Hamilton said the administration at Huntsville City Hall is aware of the concerns with both buildings, and the new proposal will include specific changes towards what exactly needs to be fixed.

With this delay, he said this could push back the date for when the students will be able to change school locations. The board of education signed off on the move to the Cavalry Hill building earlier this week.