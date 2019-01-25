Clear
Huntsville court clerk charged with attempted sex abuse of a child

Jim Clark

Huntsville police now say that charge has been changed to attempted sex abuse of a child under 12.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 3:36 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Huntsville Municipal Court Clerk Jim Clark has been arrested on a charge of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Huntsville police now say that charge has been changed to attempted sex abuse of a child under 12.

He was arrested before noon Thursday and released on a $2,500 bond.

Huntsville police say the victim was 5 years old when the alleged incident occurred in 2014.

Police are not releasing more information since it is an open investigation.

A spokesperson for the city of Huntsville says the city is aware of the charge and that Clark's position has limited contact with the public and that he is innocent until proven guilty.

