Huntsville couples to star in new reality show on Oprah's TV network

A new reality show based in and showcasing Huntsville is coming to Oprah's TV network this January.
According to the network's website, Love & Marriage: Huntsville centers on, "the lives of three high-powered couples who come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group."
The couples featured in the show are longtime friends, each dealing with love and marriage while navigating through their business dreams.
Love & Marriage: Huntsville is scheduled to premiere on OWN at 9 p.m. CT on Jan. 12.
