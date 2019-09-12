Huntsville could become first city in the U.S. with a music advisory board

Update: The council discussed the music audit that gave the city recommendations to improve music culture in Huntsville.

The group approved the audit at Thursday's city council meeting, which means they agree with its findings. The city spent about $150,000 on the study in 2018.

It found Huntsville needs more music events for local musicians, music forums and a music advisory board that would work with the city to make changes. The mayor's office said it will vote on a music board at a different time.

Original Story:

The city spent about $150,000 on the study in 2018. The audit is expected to be accepted on Thursday and then Huntsville could have the first music advisory board in the country. Council member Frances Akridge had to say this about the audit:

"Music can be a therapy in simply the way it brings neighborhoods together and keeps people from being isolated. It can help with a community-wide anxiety. We also want people spending money here instead of Nashville, so there's a business impact as well," said City Council Member, Frances Akridge.

Akridge said if the city decides to create an advisory board, she doesn't want the members to be appointed by the mayor. Instead she thinks each council person should suggest someone from the community. People can also apply for the positions. The advisory board members would then implement the study's recommendations. Akridge says going forward she would like to see a mobile stage travel to different areas of town, so bands can play for neighborhoods. WAAY 31 also spoke to Mark Torstenson who was previously on the Board of Arts council. He hopes the improved music culture will bring more people to North Alabama.

"We've got some incredible performers in this area. I mean it's really unprecedented for a community this size to have the quality of musicians and other artists in this community. I hope it brings more attention to them and we can get a better audience," said former Board of Arts council member, Mark Torstenson

Applications for the music advisory board are now open and the city says people must have prior experience in the music industry.