Huntsville contestant advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

Photo: Huntsville City Schools

The winner will receive more than $50,000 in cash and prizes and a new, custom-designed trophy.

Posted: May 30, 2019 5:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - Sixteen spellers have advanced to the prime-time finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee after a marathon session that lasted nearly 5½ hours.

Two spellers made the prime-time finals for the third time: 14-year-old Erin Howard of Huntsville, Alabama and 13-year-old Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Other returning finalists are 12-year-old Abhijay Kodali of Flower Mound, Texas, who finished third last year; 13-year-old Navneeth Murali of Edison, New Jersey; 13-year-old Aisha Randhawa of Corona, California; 13-year-old Rohan Raja of Irving, Texas; and 13-year-old Simone Kaplan of Davie, Florida.

