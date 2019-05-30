Huntsville contestant advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - Sixteen spellers have advanced to the prime-time finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee after a marathon session that lasted nearly 5½ hours.
Two spellers made the prime-time finals for the third time: 14-year-old Erin Howard of Huntsville, Alabama and 13-year-old Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
The winner will receive more than $50,000 in cash and prizes and a new, custom-designed trophy.
Other returning finalists are 12-year-old Abhijay Kodali of Flower Mound, Texas, who finished third last year; 13-year-old Navneeth Murali of Edison, New Jersey; 13-year-old Aisha Randhawa of Corona, California; 13-year-old Rohan Raja of Irving, Texas; and 13-year-old Simone Kaplan of Davie, Florida.
