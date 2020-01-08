Huntsville company participates in U.S. Army's hypersonics program

President Trump specifically mentioned hypersonic weapons in his Wednesday address about missile strikes from Iran.

One Huntsville-based defense contractor is designing those here.

Dynetics is just one of the companies working on the U.S. Army's hypersonics program.

Back in August, the Army awarded Dynetics a more than $350 million contract to produce "common-hypersonic glide body" prototypes.

The company said the glide body is part of an integrated Army hypersonic weapon system prototype that will hopefully be ready for use by 2023.

According to Dynetics, a common-hypersonic glide body is a weapon system that uses a booster rocket motor to accelerate to well above hypersonic speeds.

The U.S. Army says they can travel well over 3,800 miles per hour.

The hypersonics project is part of the Army's main modernization priority long range precision fires.

At the time the contract was announced, Dynetics said quote "We are honored to be selected for this high priority national security program."

The company is also working with Raytheon and Lockheed Martin on this project.

Those companies have a Huntsville presence as well.