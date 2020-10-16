Huntsville company makes new development in the 3D printing industry

A company right here in North Alabama unveiled a fascinating new development in the 3D printing industry.

LSINC Corporation in Huntsville has created the first machine in the world that can digitally print on contoured objects.

WAAY 31 spoke with the CEO of LSINC to learn more about the UV printing process.

LSINC has been designing, building and manufacturing printers for more than a decade, but the Perivallo360m printer is the first of its kind in the entire world that can digitally print designs on contoured objects like wine bottles or cups.

"There's differences in 3D printing for building shapes and models and there's 3D printing for decorating and in the case of the printers we've designed, it's 3D printing for decorating media," said James Bullington, Chief Technology Officer for LSINC.

Bullington compares the process of UV digital printing to how a picture is shown on your TV.

"And much like your television screen, which represents colors as pixels, we represent colors as a combination of different ink dots, and digital printing lays the dots in that particular order to create the image the way you want it," said Bullington.

And you can even print your own image on a wine bottle.

"We came up with the idea though because we were working with other things we could print on, like bats, and one day, I just said we got to print on a wine bottle, and then it just took off," said LSINC CEO Alicia Ryan.

Ryan is proud of what her team has created, and she says it's going to change the UV printing industry forever.

"It's going to be revolutionary. I think if you could imagine you're sitting at your computer and whatever you see on your screen can be directly printed onto your product, that's phenomenal," said Ryan.

And the machine can print on a wide array of materials.

"It's wine bottles, cosmetics, it's vases, it's any type of bottle, it's an aluminum can or aluminum bottle, it's wood. I mean you can really do a whole bunch of different things with it," said Ryan.

LSINC says two more UV digital printing machines will be completed in 2021 and they will be able to print much faster than the first one.

Companies can purchase LSINC's printers to use for the manufacturing of their own products.