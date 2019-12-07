Huntsville community supports police after officer killed on duty

Many in the Huntsville community are morning the loss of STAC agent Billy Clardy III.

"Our hearts are just broken," said Victoria Guerrieri, Huntsville resident.

A community morning the loss of an American hero. STAC Agent Billy Clardy III.

"Sad that we are going to miss an amazing officer, but grateful that he was able to give so much back to our community and everything that he did from his military service to his service here in the City of Huntsville and Madison County," said Linda Presley, Huntsville resident.

Linda Presley came to the Huntsville Police Fallen Officers Memorial Satuday to put flowers near the statue.

"As a citizen, support you, we need you and unfortunately the incident happened fairly close to where I live and glad to know they are out there making a difference in the community," said Presley.

Many in the Huntsville community showed their support by coming to the department to hear about the life and service of Agent Clardy Saturday afternoon.

"It’s a small thing I can do for them. Just to have a person here and show them the support they need," said Mark Havira, Huntsville resident.

"Every time an officer gets up and puts on his uniform and comes to work, there’s never a guarantee he is going to come home," said Victoria Guerrieri, Huntsville resident.

"If someone has a passion to help, then you have to hope and pray that everything works out every single day every time they walk out the door," said Presley.

She hopes this community will never forget the ultimate sacrifice Agent Clardy made.

"He, unfortunately, lost his life doing something he loved," said Presley.

And the sacrifice our men and women in blue make every day.