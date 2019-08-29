Huntsville community reacts to Gov. Ivey racist skit controversy

People in Huntsville are split over whether or not Governor Kay Ivey should resign because of Thursday's blackface scandal. Ivey said in a statemeny she doesn't remember wearing blackface during a skit at Auburn University during her senior year, but her then fiancé described what Ivey was wearing when she crawled around on stage picking up cigar butts, "she had on a pair of blue coveralls and she had put some black paint all over her face," said Ben LaRavia during a taped radio show at Auburn University in 1967.

WAAY 31 went to the people of Huntsville to see what they had to say about the issue and if Ivey should resign. Michael Harper told WAAY 31 Governor Ivey should not be negatively judged because of something that happened in 1967, "it's not right, but at the same time it was a different era," said Harper.

Gov. Kay Ivey Gov. Kay Ivey

Jenesis Hunter completely disagrees, "it doesn't matter if it was sixty years back, or even five years back," said Hunter.

The big question going around the state right now is:

Should Governor Ivey step down because of this?

Conservative Political Analyst Dale Jackson told WAAY 31 it's a no-brainer that she should, "you can't pretend you don't remember something like this and then say you're going to do better. I just don't buy it and if she doesn't actually remember it she needs to go too, because she's loosing her mind," said Jackson.

Liberal Political Analyst Dexter Strong told WAAY 31 he's not buying Governor Ivey's apology, but he's leaving the door open for her to make things right, "talk is really cheap. I don't care about an apology. I think there's room for redemption. I'm not a part of the cancel culture," said Strong.

Harper does not want Governor Ivey to resign, "what happened in 1967 shouldn't really influence the way people view here today. It's what she does today that matters," said Harper.

Hunter only wants the Governor to resign, "if she can't forgive herself, look deep within her self and actually see what she did was wrong," said Hunter.

Right now, the Republican party in the State of Alabama is standing by Ivey and applauding her for coming forward to apologize for what happened.