Huntsville community pool vandalized with homophobic graffiti

Neighbors are on the lookout for the person who vandalized a Huntsville community pool.

Someone spray painted the Greenwyche Club pool with homophobic slurs and obscene language.

Parents arrived early Tuesday morning and saw cones and caution tape set up outside to block off the vandalism while they worked to clean it up. They said something like this has never happened before, and they just want answers.

"I don’t know why anyone would have a reason to do this or why they did it,” Cal Shockley, who works at the pool, said.

Shockley discovered the vandalism when he came into work Tuesday morning. The pool had been vandalized inside and out.

“There was spray paint on the concrete outside and inside on our club house and inside the pump house on the pump, and there were also chairs in the water,” Shockley said.

The manager of the clubhouse said the community is close knit, and they host a special needs team and have many children come there regularly. Melissa Gimenez is one of those parents. She said they'll be on high alert until they find whoever's responsible.

“We come here to know that our kids are safe and that they’re hanging around good, nice people, and there’s not usually anything to worry about here,” she said.

In addition to the swim club, the sidewalk and a sign across the street were also targeted.

"At first you think, oh it may just be one of those funny pranks that swim teams like to do on each other, but then when you see the language, it seems way more beyond that,” Gimenez said.

Huntsville police went out to the clubhouse on Tuesday and said the person responsible would be charged with a felony. The club’s board of directors is offering a $1,000 reward to whoever finds the person responsible.