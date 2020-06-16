Huntsville community members react to Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights

Those in the LGBTQ community now have more protections in the workplace.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled federal civil rights laws protect lesbian, gay and transgender people in the workplace.

WAAY 31 spoke with a gender inclusive group in Huntsville that told us what this means for the community in North Alabama.

After the ruling, it's now illegal if someone discriminates because of sexual orientation in the workplace.

Though it's a historic ruling, the group, Rocket City Pride, told us there's still a long way to go for those in the LGBTQ community.

"It doesn't matter how far we've progressed with any piece of the civil rights movement. We're still fighting and we're seeing it every single day," said Lori Ellison.

Ellison is the assistant director of Rocket City Pride, a group that helps those in the LGBTQ community feel seen and heard in Huntsville. She told us Monday morning’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court is a victory and is especially important coming from the country’s highest court.

"The good news is we're making the steps, we're moving forward and any progress is progress," she said.

While the ruling protects civil rights in the workplace, Ellison said there’s still work to be done to protect people in the LGBTQ community.

"That doesn't mean that we can't get evicted from properties that we rent if a landlord doesn't like the fact that we're in a same sex or non-gender conforming relationship," she said.

There are laws in 22 states to protect people in the LGBTQ community and Alabama is not one of them.