Huntsville community leaders learning how to help fight human trafficking

An awareness event is happening in Huntsville to help local leaders learn how they can help fight human trafficking.

Local community and business leaders are meeting at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce where they will hear from experts on how they can play a role in preventing human trafficking.

The executive director of the National Children's Advocacy Center and a Homeland Security investigator will talk about the trends they are currently seeing. They will also explore the role human trafficking plays in our economy, workplaces and productivity.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

According to the Department of Defense, human trafficking is a $99 billion industry and 20% of victims are children.