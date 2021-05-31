Huntsville community honors the fallen at Memorial Day service

More than a hundred people gathered at the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial to honor the men and women who died serving this country.

It was an emotional morning for many as wreaths were placed all along the memorial on Monroe Street by local military organizations to honor the service members who lost their lives fighting for our freedom.

"Today is a very special day," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

It's Memorial Day.

"We are honoring the people that have fallen in war," said Jadon Bristow, Young Marines member.

Service members, veterans, and their families and friends gathered to honor the fallen.

"Families are the ones that you're here for and you're here to make sure those families understand that their sacrifice was not in vain," said Mayor Battle.

"Be proud that they served our country," said Gracie Loveless, Young Marines member.

Those families were able to be surrounded by so many others who helped honor their lost loved ones, a sight that wasn't able to happen a year ago.

"It was amazing. You know to see people being able to gather after COVID was a big thing, but for an event like this it was remarkable," said Horace Wilson, one of the speakers.

For many, the service reminded them why we commemorate Memorial Day.

"When you lay the wreath down it kind of all hits you at the same time. That's why you're here. That wreath symbolizes that person who has fallen and it brings a tear to your eye," said Mayor Battle.

Mayor Battle said Monday's crowd was the largest one he's seen at the Memorial Day service in downtown Huntsville.