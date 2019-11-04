Community frustrated after Madison County sheriff, district attorney speak on Dana Fletcher death

Hundreds of people were inside the Dr. Richard Showers Recreation Center in North Huntsville on Monday, demanding answers in the case of Dana Fletcher's death.

The night ended with many questions unanswered and the Madison County Sheriff and District Attorney leaving.

"For them not to answer any questions, to walk over and run us in circles, and then they literally ran out of the meeting," Erica Glass, who was at the town hall event, said.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner and District Attorney Rob Broussard spent more than an hour answering questions. Yet, the hundreds of people in the crowd say the men avoided the big questions surrounding Dana Fletcher's death outside Planet Fitness after being shot by Madison Police.

Sheriff Turner and Broussard say it is still under investigation and hope to have everything released this week. The body camera footage will not be released right now.

"If the video proves what you say it does, this man had a gun and was a threat, then show the video, that would exonerate you wouldnt it? That would be proof," Glass said.

Community members pushed for information on body camera footage, what it shows, and asked to see it. Many want to make their own decisions instead of trusting officials.

"This whole process should be transparent to the community, it shouldn't be nothing is hidden," Kobina Bantu-Shango, said.

Multiple times, the NAACP moderator threatened to shut down the meeting because people were so frustrated. Even though they didn't get answers, their concerns were heard.

"My feelings are you're going to be really hard-pressed to find anyone pleased with the outcome tonight, but I will say the conversation has started and that's a good thing," Violet Edwards said.

Glass was hoping to see one more important group make an appearance Monday night.

"Where is the Madison Police? They released a statement to the news, where are their officials to counteract what we are saying? If everyone in here is wrong by the tapes the civilians showed, then prove us wrong!" Glass said.

It's unclear if another town hall meeting will be scheduled in the future.