Huntsville community concerned by teens driving golf carts through neighborhood

Families in the Blossomwood community in Huntsville told WAAY 31 they are concerned for their own safety and for the safety of young teens they see driving golf carts around the streets of their neighborhood.

On Wednesday night, WAAY 31 saw a group of young teens come out of the community pool and drive a golf cart down a crowded street. Huntsville police said all golf carts are not street-legal.

John Price has lived in the community for nearly 30 years. Over the last 3 years or so, he's seen a big increase in the number of golf carts being driven by young teens. Just in the last week or so, with the weather getting nice, he says he's seen kids, "runnin' stop signs, not even slowing down at yield signs."

His main concern is safety.

"We just look at it and see a potential there for a bad situation," said Price.

The President of the Blossomwood Valley Civic Association, Connie Voight, agrees that golf carts in the street create a potentially dangerous situation. She plans on posting a warning to parents in an online community forum.

"If everyone can cooperate and follow those rules, then the police won't have to get involved and nobody, not because we don't like the police, but because they have better things to do than come and patrol something that parents should be patrolling," said Voight.

Huntsville police said they have to see the golf carts being used for them to take action.

Price said parents aren't taking the safety of their kids seriously enough.

"We would not allow the kids to drive a regular car, but people don't believe these golf carts are considered motor vehicles," said Price.

That is why he would like to see police do something to help stop the golf carts to protect the kids.

"People learn because they get a ticket," said Price.

Huntsville police said this can be an issue throughout all neighborhoods in Huntsville. If you see young teens driving around in golf carts, you can call the non-emergency number at (256) 722-7100 to report it.