Huntsville community comes together for prayer vigil to remember New Zealand shooting victims

Event organizers say Sunday's vigil is an opportunity for the Huntsville community to heal together.

"Giving all these people who are reaching out an opportunity to come, to stand, to speak, to listen," said Omer Iqbal, Huntsville Islamic Center President.

Since Friday, Deborah Abu-Alrub has been hard at work organizing Sunday's vigil. She says the Huntsville community has a great track record of acceptance and open arms. After the shooting at two New Zealand mosques Friday, Huntsville has stepped up again.

"Every person that I have reached out to quickly and without hesitation have said we will be there, we will support you and we would like to share some words of comfort with your community," Deborah Abu-Alrub.

Event organizers, like Huntsville Islamic Center President Omar Iqbal, say Sunday's vigil is an opportunity for healing for members of any faith. The effect of Friday's tragedy extends beyond the Muslim community.

"A tragic event that's occurred to humans. Humans that happened to be Muslim, but humans all the same," said Omer Iqbal.

Organizers say its powerful to see Huntsville come together. Sadly, though, events like this have become all too common.

"Let's think about and actively come up with ways to prevent the hate and the fear that are leading to these events so hopefully this is our last vigil," said Deborah Abu-Alrub.