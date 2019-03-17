Event organizers say Sunday's vigil is an opportunity for the Huntsville community to heal together.
"Giving all these people who are reaching out an opportunity to come, to stand, to speak, to listen," said Omer Iqbal, Huntsville Islamic Center President.
Since Friday, Deborah Abu-Alrub has been hard at work organizing Sunday's vigil. She says the Huntsville community has a great track record of acceptance and open arms. After the shooting at two New Zealand mosques Friday, Huntsville has stepped up again.
"Every person that I have reached out to quickly and without hesitation have said we will be there, we will support you and we would like to share some words of comfort with your community," Deborah Abu-Alrub.
Event organizers, like Huntsville Islamic Center President Omar Iqbal, say Sunday's vigil is an opportunity for healing for members of any faith. The effect of Friday's tragedy extends beyond the Muslim community.
"A tragic event that's occurred to humans. Humans that happened to be Muslim, but humans all the same," said Omer Iqbal.
Organizers say its powerful to see Huntsville come together. Sadly, though, events like this have become all too common.
"Let's think about and actively come up with ways to prevent the hate and the fear that are leading to these events so hopefully this is our last vigil," said Deborah Abu-Alrub.
Related Content
- Huntsville community comes together for prayer vigil to remember New Zealand shooting victims
- Community remembers teens with candlelight vigil
- Vigil held for homicide victims in Huntsville
- Vigil held in Huntsville for victims of Florida shooting
- Huntsville Rabbi remembers the victims from Pittsburgh's synagogue shooting
- Community gathers for candlelight vigil
- Vigil for Parkland school shooting victims held at Lowell Arts Center in Huntsville
- Candlelight vigil to be held for 3-year-old shooting victim
- Vigil planned for New Year's Eve shooting victim
- South Huntsville shooting leaves victim critically injured