Huntsville community comes out to be apart of peaceful protest

Hundreds of people in Huntsville came out to show solidarity with many others across the country following the killing of George Floyd.

WAAY-31 spoke with organizers and participants.

The protest happened around the Madison County Courthouse and it was a peaceful demonstration of people walking the block expressing how they feel about recent events.

Several people told us it was definitely a teaching moment.

"We're not in a bubble that it just can't happen here and so we need to be aware and be involved," said Teisha Friend.

Teisha Friend came out with her family to show them what was happening was real and to teach them about responding to police brutality.

She, along with hundreds of others stepped together and chanted things like "I cant breathe"... some of the last words George Floyd spoke.

One of the organizers of the event told WAAY-31 he hopes the protest showed that everyone can come together for one cause.

"We'll stand with you and we're not just going to sit in our homes in air conditioning on a hot day like this," said Caleb Snell.

People marched for 3 hours and police were in place in case something went wrong... but there was no rioting and the protest remained peaceful.

Snell says it was an emotional moment for him and probably plenty of others... and now he has this to say to the black community.

"Your life matters. I see you. I stand with you and I'm very sorry for how you're treated," he said.

This peaceful protest brought out people of all ages and all races...and Friend says she's thankful her kids could experience it.

"It's not just history. This is everyday living, and they need to know about it," she said.

And as far what some of the protesters thought of it....

"**cars honking** I think we see hope,"

This was just one of many demonstrations across the country and people who were here Saturday night hope there will be more events to show their support.