Huntsville clinic seeing an increase in kids getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Happi Health in Huntsville is not only seeing an increase in children getting a COVID-19 vaccine, but each day they're seeing adults come in for either the vaccine or booster shot.

"October, November, December timeframe we have given over 500 COVID vaccines, since the start of December we've given 50," Happi Health CPNP-PC/Clinical Supervisor Natalie Burleson said.

Burleson says about 60% of those were for children.

Happi Health is currently seeing more kids, ages 5 and up, come in to get the COVID vaccine.

They have been eligible since last month.

The other 40% were adults, some getting a booster shot.

"Lots of people just walking in, no appointment necessary but we're also hitting all of those visits. Every well visit that we're seeing at the clinic we're asking can we get you up to date on your boosters? Can we give you that COVID vaccine and a lot of people are in agreement," Burleson said.

Natalie says it's unclear if the increase is because of the Omicron variant, but she says patients have expressed their concerns with it.

Happi Health is also still doing free COVID testing every Monday-Saturday in the parking lot.

They expect that to increase soon too.

"We, from the start, have been doing COVID testing and we've seen it kind of rise and fall," Burleson said. "It is starting to pick up. We are expecting a big increase with the holidays and traveling."

Happi Health is holding a vaccine clinic on Friday from 3-5 in the afternoon at 813 Franklin Street.

They're offering free Moderna and Pfizer shots as well as booster shots.