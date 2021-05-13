Huntsville civic group calls for police chief's resignation

A Huntsville civic group and a state lawmaker turned the pressure up on Huntsville leaders over their statements supporting a police officer convicted of murder.

We heard from the group about their push for changes in policing.

Rosa Parks Day Committee members of Huntsville-Madison County along with State Rep. Anthony Daniels spoke out in downtown Huntsville. They want the police chief to renounce his support of William Darby following his murder conviction for a fatal shooting while answering a call.

The group made the same demand for Mayor Tommy Battle. They say he gave them a revised statement, saying he respects the jury’s decision and Darby’s right to appeal.

The committee wants Police Chief Mark McMurray to resign unless he takes the same position.

"We hope that there's a complete transformation of policing in Huntsville and in North Alabama. Right now, we're addressing what's going on with the Huntsville Police Department, but we have reasons to be concerned about others, and that may be something we address at another time, but we're hoping for a complete transformation," said David Person, Rosa Parks Day Committee member.

Person did say that they will be meeting with Mayor Battle again next week.

The revised statement Mayor Tommy Battle shared with committee members, according to David Person, states that, "[He] respect[s] the decision of the jury. [He] respect[s] Officer Darby's right to appeal."