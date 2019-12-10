Huntsville city leaders speak at Officer Billy Clardy III’s funeral service

A funeral service was held Tuesday at Mayfair Church of Christ for fallen Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III.

Members of the Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle spoke at the service.

Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson

“Please continue to give this family, our STAC unit and this city your continued prayers."

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

"Thank you to the Clardy family. Thank you for 14 years of service. Thank you for sharing your husband with us. Your father, your uncle, your son."

“Billy would be there, and he would be taking care of people. He knew what serving meant...Billy believed in service.”

“He is someone that will truly be missed...He is someone that is supported and y’all are supported by what he has done.”

Huntsville Chief of Police Mark McMurray

“Ashlee and the entire Clardy family, thank you for trusting HPD family...This is a great privilege to serve you this way.”

“We had to go collect all of his awards out of supply to pin on his uniform...He didn’t wear his awards as a badge of honor. Instead, he worked side by side.“

“A community servant and probably one of the best...What a great asset to the police department.”

Huntsville Police Lt. Tony McElyea

“I learned quickly that he had a passion for what he does and taking drugs off the streets.”

“He would always find a way to make everyone laugh. Instantly, we forgot about all of the hours we’d worked and just how tired we were.”

“Billy was very proud of his family...I hope each of you know that you have a family in us forever.”

Huntsville Police Agent Blake Dean

“I learned that Billy was a true cop’s cop...Billy was always looking for excitement.”

"He was here to do his job, a job that he loved and a job that he told me numerous times he would do for free.”

“There’s a void in our unit that nobody will ever be able to fill...Billy made all of our lives better.”

Huntsville Police Agent Tommy Morris

“He was always, he was always there. He had no problem with being there.”

"Billy didn't mind working hard and he was so selfless and we will miss him very, very much."