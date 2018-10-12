Huntsville city leaders approve 5G technology agreement

Thursday night, Huntsville City Council approved a wireless rights of way use agreement with Uniti Fiber. The agreement allows the company to build small cells in the public right of way, ushering in 5G technology throughout the city.

The 5G technology will allow mobile users to have higher speeds and less lag time, with some of the fastest mobile speeds nationwide.

“Huntsville has been incredibly welcoming, and we’re proud to continue doing business here,” said Andy Newton, President of Uniti Fiber. “The small cells we are deploying will empower Huntsville in the race to 5G. Connected cities are coming, and we aim to help the cities in our footprint lead the way in this next communication revolution," added Newton.

“We consider this announcement right in line with our Gig City Initiative to provide high-speed broadband across our entire community,” said Mayor Tommy Battle.