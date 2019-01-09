Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville city councilman cleared of driving under influence

Will Culver is a former Huntsville police officer and chief city magistrate.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 9:56 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 10:01 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The case of an Alabama city councilman accused of driving under the influence has been expunged, or cleared from the legal records.

News outlets reported that a judge in Huntsville signed an order late last month expunging the charges against City Councilman Will Culver.

Culver said he could not talk about the case.

He had been arrested April 22 and charged with driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to signal and improper lane usage. His trial had been scheduled in September before being delayed until Jan. 25.

The 58-year-old Culver is a former Huntsville police officer and chief city magistrate.

He was elected to Huntsville City Council in 2008 and was council president one year in 2015-2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events