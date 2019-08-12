Huntsville city, Madison County schools enacting safety plans to combat heat

With the heat index expected to be around 105 degrees the next two days, the Huntsville city and Madison County school systems have announced plans to address the potentially dangerous heat.

From Huntsville City Schools:

The health and well-being of our students, staff, and parents is a high priority at Huntsville City Schools and we have measures in place when weather conditions warrant the need to take additional steps.

Due to the heat advisory in the forecast for this week, Huntsville City Schools will be operating under our Heightened Awareness weather protocols beginning today (Monday, August 12) at 11:00 am and continuing until the end of the week.

Our Schools will take extra precautions to ensure the safety of our students by limiting outdoor activities and keeping students hydrated. Our middle and high schools will be utilizing the Alabama High School Athletic Association guidelines for outdoor heat for all our students involved in any extracurricular activities, such as sports, band, etc.

From Madison City Schools:

Based on this week's weather forecast for excessive heat, the Madison County School System will be operating under Heightened Awareness beginning at 11 am today (Monday, August 12) through the Friday, August 17th. Please take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our students. Limit outdoor activities and keep students hydrated.

High Schools and Middle Schools please follow the AHSAA guidelines for excessive heat with your athletic activities this week.