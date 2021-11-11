Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville church to host free grocery giveaway Sunday

The event will be drive-thru only and open to everyone with valid photo ID.

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 4:47 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A local church ministry will be giving away free groceries to anyone who visits the church between 10 a.m. and noon Sunday. 

The First Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Huntsville's Community Service Ministry is hosting the event, which will be drive-thru only. Recipients must have valid photo ID, but the church emphasized the help is otherwise available to everyone.

The church is located at 1303 Evangel Drive. When a vehicle arrives, the church asks all occupants to have their masks on. Food items will be loaded into the trunk of the vehicle only.

To learn more about the church and ministry, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events