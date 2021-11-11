Huntsville church to host free grocery giveaway Sunday

A local church ministry will be giving away free groceries to anyone who visits the church between 10 a.m. and noon Sunday.

The First Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Huntsville's Community Service Ministry is hosting the event, which will be drive-thru only. Recipients must have valid photo ID, but the church emphasized the help is otherwise available to everyone.

The church is located at 1303 Evangel Drive. When a vehicle arrives, the church asks all occupants to have their masks on. Food items will be loaded into the trunk of the vehicle only.

