Huntsville church to give away 1,000 boxes of food, partner with hospital for free flu shots

A local church is giving away 1,000 boxes of groceries on Friday.

The giveaway will start at 9 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church on Blue Spring Road.

The congregation is also partnering with Huntsville Hospital, which will have a mobile medical unit at the site to administer free flu shots.

“This is our congregation’s gesture of solidarity with people who are feeling strained during these times. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community in this way and provide support that so many need,” said Pastor Don Darius Butler in a news release shared with WAAY 31.

The church says social distancing protocols are in place with a drive-through distribution method. It’s their fifth grocery distribution event in recent months.

For more information, you can call First Missionary Baptist Church at 256-852-4318.