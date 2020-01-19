Huntsville church opens warming shelter for homeless



With the current drop in temperatures, some warming shelters are starting to open up.

"It would kill us. We would freeze to death. Being out in the cold where you can't feel your toes and can't feel your hands and you are freezing, it's horrible," Nicholas Newheart said.

He doesn't have a place to call home. That's why he headed to Grateful Life Community Church.

"The only thing I have is a sleeping bag and the clothes I got on my body," Newheart said.

He's thankful someone is giving him a place to sleep and stay warm these next couple of days.

"It's so important for me and others. It saves our lives," Newheart said.

Grateful Life Community Church is also different from other warming shelters because they allow pets.

"If I had to, I would have stayed out in the cold than giving her up because me and my wife can't have children, and she's become like a child to us," Terry

The church will also provide people with food over the next few days. They also have clothes, medication and other supplies to give out to people in need. A blessing many people say keeps them going.

"It's a real blessing for them and to us," Vors said.

"We are out here because we don't have a choice, so all the help you can give will help us survive," Newheart said.

If you'd like to help out and make a donation, you can find what supplies the church needs here.