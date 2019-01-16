Huntsville church opening building as a warming center

On Saturday at 3 p.m. Grateful Life Community Church will open their doors as a warming center.

Volunteer Ronald Rickard said on Friday, they'll start setting up cots for people to sleep on as well as pets.

"We have capacity for about 60 to 65 people. We try not to turn anyone away. We will make room if we have to," said Ronald Rickard.

Grateful Life has opened their doors as a warming center for 5 years. With the freezing temperatures coming our way this weekend, church members want to make sure the homeless aren't outdoors.

"Right now, if you look in our kitchen, we have a good bid of food in there. But if we were doing our normal Sunday services, we'll be fine for about a month. We'll go through that food in 24 hours," Rickard said.

Church members are asking for donations for the homeless, such as non-perishable items, warm clothes, medicine and most importantly blankets.

"We only have 10 blankets in the building. We've had some more blankets donated, so we have 20 at this point," Rickard said.

Grateful Life will stay open until Tuesday of next week and they'll re-open if the weather drops below 32 degrees for 24 hours.

Grateful Life will provide 3 meals for the homeless each day.

This year they plan to have the homeless participate in activities while inside the warming center.