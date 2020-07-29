Clear
Huntsville church offering parents help by hosting virtual schools

The program is for any students in Madison County in kindergarten-sixth grade

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 5:48 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

In less than a month, schools in Madison County will resume - but only online.

While some parents are still trying to determine how to work from home, one local church is offering a little bit of help.

"We wanted to provide a place for them that they know that their children are safe, and their children are doing their assignments," Alunson Henry of Hope Ccommunity Church, said.

Henry is assisting with the church's on-site learning program next month. The program is for any kindergartener through sixth grader from all three public school districts in Madison County.

Henry said parents already are signing children up and saying thank you.

"A lot of parents are very happy to know that there is a service being provided for them during this time. During this pandemic it's been crazy for everyone to try to handle so many things," he said.

Half of the church's sanctuary will be turned into a classroom that can fit about 30 students, with room to expand if needed.

"We want to make the feel of it as close to school as possible, so we're providing care from 7 until the normal school hours," he said.

Right now the program is scheduled for Aug. 17 through Oct. 29, but Henry says the church is prepared to be open for longer.

"We want to make sure we are providing a service to the community so if it's something they end up closing down and having virtual throughout the semester, the rest of the school year we want to be there for them so we are looking to extend it as long as the service is needed," he said.

Children will be required to wear masks, but Henry said they will have breaks to take them off throughout the day.

You can call the church at 256-534-8750 or visit its website to sign up.

