Huntsville church offering free dinners for furloughed workers twice a week

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 8020 Whitesburg Drive, is serving free dinners for furloughed employees from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays during the government shutdown.
Those who are interested are asked to call the church office at 256-881-7223 by 1 p.m. on meal days so they can have a head count.
