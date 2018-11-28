Huntsville church offering free auto manufacturing training classes

There's still time to get signed up for the workforce development program happening at Fellowship of Faith Church on north Memorial Parkway. The only thing you have to do to get started is show up.

"I'm tired of these dead end jobs," Gerry Cole, someone taking the course, said.

Cole told WAAY 31 he's had his share of dead end jobs in the past.

"I wasn't moving up really, you know what I'm saying? Getting top out pay," Cole said.

That's why he got himself a seat in the first north Huntsville workforce development training program at Fellowship of Faith for people who want jobs in the automotive manufacturing industry.

"The first step, you know, to finding my way," Cole said.

The church is bringing in an instructor from Drake State Community and Technical College to teach a 60 hour course that will get you a pair of certifications related to the industry.

"There are thousands of jobs right now available in north Alabama, but they can't be fulfilled because they don't have the qualified workforce," class organizer Vernon McCants said.

McCants oversees community service and outreach at the church. He helped forge the partnership with Drake and Alabama Industrial Development Training (AIDT).

"Those certifications can be placed on the AIDT website up under their profile which will increase their hire-ability to about a 95 percent rate," McCants said.

The first round of classes started Monday and will be every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Despite the news of General Motors shutting down plants and bringing the fate of modern day auto manufacturing into question, both Cole and McCants are confident that what's taught in this class will be relevant as long as someone's making cars.

"Parts. You know what I'm saying? Breaks. All of that. You know what I'm saying? It's not where I won't be out of work," Cole said.

You have until Wednesday, December 5th to jump into this current class, but if you miss this round the church does plan to offer the course again at the beginning of the year.