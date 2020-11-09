Huntsville church hosts flu shot clinic, food giveaway

The Oakwood University Church is hosting a flu shot clinic on Tuesday in partnership with Walgreen's Pharmacy.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church's center at 5500 Adventist Boulevard NW in Huntsville.

Flu shots are free for people who are uninsured, and a co-pay will be waived for those with insurance.

There will also be a free food distribution giveaway.

The event is part of the church’s November Community Calendar, which includes free coronavirus testing on Nov. 17 and a free Thanksgiving basket giveaway on Nov. 24.